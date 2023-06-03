PSG season ends in embarrassing fashion as Clermont seal stunning comeback win

Ryan Fisher

Clermont produced a stunning comeback, as they recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Parc des Princes - their first-ever H2H win against the Parisians.

On what was supposed to be a night to savour, Clermont appeared determined to upstage PSG as they had the ball in the net inside five minutes, only for Grejohn Kyei’s effort to be ruled out for offside. That let-off seemed to scare the champions into life and they were ahead soon afterwards.

Vitinha’s cross from the right was headed into the far corner by Sergio Ramos, who marked his final appearance for the club with just his second league strike of the season. The hosts would double their lead almost instantly, as Kylian Mbappé extended his lead at the top of the division’s scoring charts from the penalty spot, converting after Achraf Hakimi was felled inside the area.

Ramos celebrates opening the scoring AFP

That sinking feeling was familiar for Clermont against PSG, having lost each of the previous three league meetings while conceding at least four.

Pascal Gastien’s men decided their best form of defence was attack, and it paid immediate dividends as Johan Gastien seized on a dreadfully short backpass from Marco Verratti to slide home and reduce the arrears.

Clermont were handed a route to parity when Warren Zaïre-Emery’s handball won the visitors a penalty of their own. The usually reliable Kyei stepped up, but the forward fluffed his lines, dragging the spot-kick well wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

PSG supporters light flares AFP

His blushes would be spared in stoppage time though, as Mehdi Zeffane bundled home from close range to ensure honours were even after a breathless first 45 minutes.

Christophe Galtier’s men had been left stunned by the visitors’ first-half resurgence, but they looked determined to put things right after the restart. The dynamic duo of Mbappé and Lionel Messi combined on a devastating breakaway, but the departing Argentinian lifted a gilt-edged chance over the bar.

That miss would prove costly as Clermont struck to complete a remarkable turnaround for the ages. Elbasan Rashani’s cross found Kyei in the middle, and this time, he made no mistake to descend the Parc des Princes into silence.

Final Ligue 1 standings Flashscore

Now wary of a PSG resurgence, Clermont again pressed forward and Rashani was denied a spectacular backheel finish by the shin of Donnarumma. For all of their attacking star power, PSG offered little in the way of threat as they suffered a fourth defeat in six home matches.

Yet another French title may not be enough to save Galtier’s job, as the eternal circus surrounding the club continues. Clermont can toast a fantastic season though, as they finished in Ligue 1’s top eight for the first time ever.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johan Gastien (Clermont Foot)

