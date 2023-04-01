Veteran defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

Reuters

Sergio Ramos has been at PSG since 2021

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (37) is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Ramos arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.

During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris," he said in a statement.