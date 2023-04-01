Veteran defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

Reuters
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (37) is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Ramos arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring.

During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris," he said in a statement.

