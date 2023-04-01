PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in 'serious' condition after horse riding accident

Rico suffered a dangerous injury to his head
AFP
Paris Saint-Germain back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29) is in "serious" condition after a horse riding accident, the French club confirmed Sunday.

The Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio.

"He is in serious condition," said a PSG spokesperson, while Spanish newspaper Marca report he is "stable".

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.

"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter.

Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019. The goalkeeper then moved to PSG on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2020.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.

