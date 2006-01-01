Advertisement
  2. Football
  3. PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

PSG's Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Beraldo is back in the Brazil squad
Beraldo is back in the Brazil squad
Brazil have called up Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo (20) to replace injured defender Gleison Bremer (27) in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

Juventus centre-back Bremer is set for surgery after suffering an interior cruciate ligament injury during Wednesday's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Beraldo, 20, was a regular starter for Sao Paulo before PSG signed him on a five-year contract in January. He debuted for Brazil in March.

Brazil are fifth in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after eight matches, with top six of the 10 teams qualifying directly.

Mentions
FootballGleison Bremer Silva NascimentoLucas BeraldoBrazilPSG
