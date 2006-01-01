Juventus defender Bremer to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury

Bremer will be out for months

Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer (27) will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their Champions League game at RB Leipzig, the club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Brazil international was forced off six minutes into Juve's 3-2 win over Leipzig on Wednesday and was replaced by Federico Gatti.

Juventus were dealt another blow with midfielder Nico Gonzalez suffering a thigh muscle injury.

"Gleison Bremer and Nico Gonzalez underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the left knee for the former and a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh for the latter," the club said in a statement.

"Bremer will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Bremer, who joined Juve in 2022, has been a key defender for the Italians having so far played every minute of the Serie A campaign in which they have not conceded in their six matches.