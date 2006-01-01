Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Juventus defender Bremer to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury

Juventus defender Bremer to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury

Bremer will be out for months
Bremer will be out for monthsAlberto Lingria / Reuters
Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer (27) will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their Champions League game at RB Leipzig, the club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Brazil international was forced off six minutes into Juve's 3-2 win over Leipzig on Wednesday and was replaced by Federico Gatti.

Juventus were dealt another blow with midfielder Nico Gonzalez suffering a thigh muscle injury.

"Gleison Bremer and Nico Gonzalez underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the left knee for the former and a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh for the latter," the club said in a statement.

"Bremer will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Bremer, who joined Juve in 2022, has been a key defender for the Italians having so far played every minute of the Serie A campaign in which they have not conceded in their six matches.

