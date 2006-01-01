10-man Juventus storm back to edge RB Leipzig in five-goal thriller

Juventus produced a stunning comeback with 10 men to overcome RB Leipzig in a magical night at the Red Bull Arena, meaning the Italians make it two wins from two in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

A match between Bundesliga’s sternest defence and a Juventus team that have conceded just one goal all season always had the potential to be a tight affair, and it was a predictably uninspiring opening half-hour.

For the visitors, in particular, it was a difficult start to the game, as both Bremer and Nicolas Gonzalez were forced off with injuries with barely 10 minutes on the clock.

However, when the one true piece of quality of the first half came, it was worth the wait.

Xavi Simons weighted a lovely curling diagonal through ball to Benjamin Sesko, who brought it down with his outstretched right leg before thumping a left-footed strike off the underside of the bar and into the net.

The Italian side’s response was limited, although the Old Lady was left feeling aggrieved after being denied a penalty when Dusan Vlahovic was clattered inside the box by Castello Lukeba - the first of many run-ins with referee Francois Letexier.

The half-time break acted as a chasm between two unrecognisable worlds, as the second half exploded into action almost immediately.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Vlahovic drew his side level by glancing home a cross from Francisco Conceicao, but the joy was short-lived.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off after handling outside his box to deny Lois Openda a sight at goal, and from the resulting free-kick Douglas Luiz, who had only been on the pitch a few seconds, blocked Xavi Simons’ shot with his arm to gift the Red Bulls a penalty.

Sesko slotted home his second from the spot, but would soon find he had company in the battle to be the game’s top scorer.

Thiago Motta’s men needed a miracle, but it was a miraculous night in Saxony as Vlahovic unleashed an unstoppable curling effort beyond Peter Gulacsi and into the top corner.

Then, with 82 minutes on the clock, Conceicao wriggled into the area and squeezed an unlikely winner into the bottom corner, maintaining Juventus’ record of scoring exactly three goals in all five of their victories this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.