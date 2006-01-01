Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 10-man Juventus storm back to edge RB Leipzig in five-goal thriller

10-man Juventus storm back to edge RB Leipzig in five-goal thriller

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's second goalMaja Hitij / Getty Images via AFP
Juventus produced a stunning comeback with 10 men to overcome RB Leipzig in a magical night at the Red Bull Arena, meaning the Italians make it two wins from two in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

A match between Bundesliga’s sternest defence and a Juventus team that have conceded just one goal all season always had the potential to be a tight affair, and it was a predictably uninspiring opening half-hour.

For the visitors, in particular, it was a difficult start to the game, as both Bremer and Nicolas Gonzalez were forced off with injuries with barely 10 minutes on the clock.

However, when the one true piece of quality of the first half came, it was worth the wait.

Xavi Simons weighted a lovely curling diagonal through ball to Benjamin Sesko, who brought it down with his outstretched right leg before thumping a left-footed strike off the underside of the bar and into the net.

The Italian side’s response was limited, although the Old Lady was left feeling aggrieved after being denied a penalty when Dusan Vlahovic was clattered inside the box by Castello Lukeba - the first of many run-ins with referee Francois Letexier.

The half-time break acted as a chasm between two unrecognisable worlds, as the second half exploded into action almost immediately.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Vlahovic drew his side level by glancing home a cross from Francisco Conceicao, but the joy was short-lived.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off after handling outside his box to deny Lois Openda a sight at goal, and from the resulting free-kick Douglas Luiz, who had only been on the pitch a few seconds, blocked Xavi Simons’ shot with his arm to gift the Red Bulls a penalty.

Sesko slotted home his second from the spot, but would soon find he had company in the battle to be the game’s top scorer.

Thiago Motta’s men needed a miracle, but it was a miraculous night in Saxony as Vlahovic unleashed an unstoppable curling effort beyond Peter Gulacsi and into the top corner.

Then, with 82 minutes on the clock, Conceicao wriggled into the area and squeezed an unlikely winner into the bottom corner, maintaining Juventus’ record of scoring exactly three goals in all five of their victories this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueJuventusRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Motta predicts an open game between solid Juventus and Leipzig in Champions League
New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico's Simeone
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Show more
Football
Monaco come from behind to claim draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League
Club Brugge bounce back to beat Sturm Graz in brave Champions League display
Duran the hero as Aston Villa record historic Champions League win over Bayern Munich
Brilliant Benfica condemn underwhelming Atletico Madrid to heavy defeat
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Updated
David downs Goliath as Lille stun Champions League holders Real Madrid
Salah the superstar as Liverpool beat Bologna in Champions League
Lopez urges Girona to keep fighting in Champions League after second loss
Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings