  4. New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico's Simeone

Simeone saw his side snatch victory at the death
Violeta Santos Moura / Reuters
The new Champions League format forces teams to go for the win, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said after his side fought back from a deficit to grab a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

"This format forces us to win. Today a draw is of little use... if we can't (win), we will have to get something out of it," Simeone told Movistar after the 2-1 home win in their campaign opener.

"I'm totally satisfied, the match was very good. I'd have said the same with a draw. We played the game in different ways and with different players.

"The players interpreted it well and we won a necessary game... what we imagined happened. We controlled 80% of the game."

Atletico, who are unbeaten this season in all competitions, will travel to Portugal's Benfica for their next Champions League match on October 2.

"It'll be another battle," Simeone said.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridRB Leipzig
