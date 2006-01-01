Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. David Raya's save was best I've seen in my career, says Mikel Arteta

David Raya's save was best I've seen in my career, says Mikel Arteta

Raya earned Arsenal a point
Raya earned Arsenal a point Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (42) hailed his goalkeeper David Raya (29) after the Spaniard's miraculous double save earned his side a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday.

But for Raya saving Mateo Retegui's 51st-minute penalty and then somehow springing across his goal to claw out the same player's headed rebound effort, Arsenal could have begun their group games with a damaging defeat.

"I witnessed two of the best saves I've ever seen in my career from David in that moment," Arteta said.

"If you can't win, you have to take the point. We started well, then we lost control and were very inconsistent. We didn't suffer defensively, apart from the penalty."

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was equally in awe. "He's a cat. The first save is good but the rebound is unbelievable. The goalkeeper has been crucial," the Italian coach said.

Raya was modest about his effort, saying he had been lucky and also paid tribute to Arsenal's goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana who he consulted while VAR checked the penalty decision.

"It was a long time to decide if it was a penalty so I took the decision to go to the side and I went to speak with the goalie coach about where to go and where not to go," he said.

"He helped me a lot in every aspect so credit to him."

While it was a solid start by Arsenal, Arteta was less happy with his team's performance as they offered little in the way of attacking threat against last season's Europa League winners.

"We had moments with the ball but we never got it into dominance or threat," he said.

"The first 25 minutes we read their approach really good. After that we lost control of the game."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDavid RayaMikel ArtetaArsenalAtalanta
Related Articles
Heroic Raya earns Arsenal draw with Atalanta in Champions League opener
Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter
Arsenal captain Odegaard out 'for a while' with ankle injury, says Arteta
Show more
Football
Florian Wirtz delivers on 'very special' Champions League debut
New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico's Simeone
Barcelona coach Flick takes positives after Champions League defeat to Monaco
Graham Arnold resigns as Australia coach after World Cup qualifying setbacks
Napoli manager Conte relishing Serie A return to former club Juventus
Xabi Alonso hails his 'efficient' Bayer Leverkusen after Feyenoord rout
Brest celebrate Champions League debut with impressive victory over Sturm Graz
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
The Calcio Comment: De Rossi's sacking is a betrayal by the club and of the Roma fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings