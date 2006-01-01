Advertisement
  Heroic Raya earns Arsenal draw with Atalanta in Champions League opener

Raya ensured Arsenal left with a point
An incredible double stop from David Raya (29) helped Arsenal to a goalless draw against Atalanta in their opening matchday of the Champions League at the Gewiss Stadium.

The only true moment of action in the first half came in the opening quarter-hour, as Bukayo Saka whipped in a free-kick from the edge of the area, forcing Atlanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi into a fine low stop.

It proved to be the apex of the English team’s attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes, as the home side began to see more of the ball.

However, it was in vain, as in a sign of the level of respect given to the home team’s attacking potential, Mikel Arteta’s side regularly had 11 men behind the ball with striker Gabriel Jesus continually being tasked with stopping the Italians in transition.

David Raya had not made a save in the first half, but he proved his worth in incredible fashion just minutes after the restart.

After Ederson was felled by Thomas Partey in the Arsenal area, Mateo Retegui was given the chance to put his team into the lead from the penalty spot.

Denied by Raya from 12 yards, the Italian striker was left with a header into a seemingly empty net on the rebound, only for the Arsenal shot-stopper to somehow recover and claw his goalbound effort off the line.

After that brief flash of drama, the game once again returned to the humdrum staleness of the first half, with both managers looking to the bench for a match-winner.

Juan Cuadrado came on for his Atalanta debut and twice went close with long-range efforts, while Raheem Sterling was introduced for the Gunners, becoming the first player to represent four different English clubs in the Champions League.

It was Sterling who fed Gabriel Martinelli for the best Arsenal chance of the game, but the Brazilian blasted over when bearing down on goal.

It would prove to be the last notable moment of a match that failed to live up to pre-match expectations but should leave both managers happy with their lot.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

Arsenal will now go on to play four games in nine days, starting with Sunday’s blockbuster clash against Manchester City on Sunday and culminating in a tantalising Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium, while Atalanta’s next Champions League game sees them travel to Germany to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Flashscore Man of the Match: David Raya (Arsenal)

Catch up on all the stats here.

