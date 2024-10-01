Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Motta predicts an open game between solid Juventus and Leipzig in Champions League

Motta predicts an open game between solid Juventus and Leipzig in Champions League

Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the match
Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the matchReuters/Ciro De Luca
Juventus have yet to concede a goal in the league this season and face another solid defence when they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but it will be an open game, manager Thiago Motta said on Tuesday.

The Italian side have played six Serie A games without conceding while Leipzig have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga where they are unbeaten after five games and conceded two goals.

"The numbers mean a lot, it gives us solidity," Motta told reporters ahead of Wednesday's away game in Leipzig.

"We are two teams that don't sit back and wait for the opponent's mistakes. I expect an open game, a dynamic match against a competitive team who play good football.

"To do well we will have to play with quality and maintain a good defensive phase as we have done so far, facing different teams, as well as the offensive phase of course."

Pre-match information
Pre-match informationFlashscore

The only goal Motta's side have conceded this season came in their opening Champions League game, a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, but the manager dismissed suggestions there was one Juventus in the league and another in Europe.

"It's not a question of the cup or the league. All games are different, when it comes to how we will face the opponent," Motta said.

"One thing is certain, we will not sit back, we will always try to compete for control of the game.

"We have never played defensively, not even in the league, and we will not do it this time."

Motta has no injury worries and remained tight-lipped about who would make his starting lineup but he has already made his mind up over who will take to the pitch against Leipzig.

"No doubts about the formation, I am very sure of the choices," Motta said.

"Of course, that's if nothing happens between now and the game. I can't tell you, but the players already know the team."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueRB LeipzigJuventus
Related Articles
New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico's Simeone
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic must manage emotions, says Thiago Motta
Show more
Football
Man City rout Slovan Bratislava to register first Champions League win of campaign
Havertz and Saka fire Arsenal to impressive win over PSG
Inter score three second half goals to sweep aside Crvena zvezda in Champions League
Cool Braganca rescues Sporting late on to earn point against PSV
Five-star Barcelona turn on the style to thrash Young Boys in Champions League
Boniface-led Bayer Leverkusen remain perfect after narrow win over AC Milan
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Updated
Atletico's Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
Mbappe has recovered, but Real Madrid will take no risks for clash vs Lille
Stuttgart and Sparta Prague share the spoils in eventful Champions League encounter
Most Read
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings