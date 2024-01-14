Real Madrid and Vinicius run riot to smash Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo got on the scoresheet in Riyadh

Vinicius Junior stole the show in the Supercopa de Espana final with his hat-trick leading Real Madrid to a 4-1 win over Barcelona, taking revenge for last season’s final defeat with their fourth victory from the last five in this competition.

Amid the inevitable intensity of El Clasico - which was further stoked by a trophy being at stake - it was composed play that put Los Blancos ahead just seven minutes in.

Jude Bellingham slipped a perfectly-weighted ball through for Vinicius Junior to round Inaki Pena and slide in his first goal since returning from injury.

Remarkably, the Brazilian had another by the time the clock had hit 10 minutes, sliding in at the back post to convert from Rodrygo’s ball across goal after his compatriot had been played behind the Blaugrana’s backline.

Ferran Torres came close to a swift response with an instinctive effort that hit the crossbar, but Robert Lewandowski was the man to eventually renew Barca’s hopes.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, he latched onto Ferland Mendy’s looping header with a venomous volley to beat Lunin.

Any excitement was soon replaced by frustration, though, as Ronald Araujo was booked and conceded a penalty for pulling down Vinicius when he tried to reach Aurelien Tchouameni’s cross.

The Brazilian confidently completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, while one of Xavi Hernandez’s assistants was sent off in the aftermath.

Pedri struck marginally wide with the final kick of the first half, and Barca had their fair share of possession after the break but still required timely interventions from Jules Kounde to halt Vinicius and Tchouameni in his own box.

Xavi tried to alter the game’s direction with a triple change but saw his side concede just three minutes later, when Rodrygo capitalised on Kounde’s unconvincing clearance with a clinical finish. Barca’s evening still got worse, as Araujo was booked again for swiping Vinícius Júnior from behind.

Substitutes Brahim Diaz and Joao Felix were both denied following eye-catching play at either end, as Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 matches and, more importantly, lifted the Supercopa de España for the 13th time. That is one fewer time than leaders Barcelona, whose own five-game unbeaten run was brought to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid - Barcelona player ratings Flashscore

