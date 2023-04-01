Barca face Madrid in Super Cup final as both sides prepare for Saudi spectacle

Real Madrid training ahead of the final
Real Madrid training ahead of the final
Reuters
Carlo Ancelotti (64) and Xavi (43) see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday's match in Riyadh.

Super Cup's second El Clasico final in a row will see the LaLiga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January's final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.

"It's always exciting to prepare for this type of match... it's going to be a great spectacle," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

Though Madrid have had the upper hand in the rivalry this season, beating Barca 2-1 in October and building a seven-point lead at the top of the league, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said no one had an advantage going into the final.

Top of the LaLiga standings.
Flashscore

"I have the feeling that Madrid is stronger when Barca is stronger. Since I've been on the (Barcelona) bench, to win a title we've had to go above Madrid. It's all very even," he said.

"We will try to dominate the game, impose our personality, our way of playing and dominate the ball... we have the example of last year and this is the ideal scenario to show it again."

While Xavi drew inspiration from last year's final, Ancelotti played down its relevance.

"Real Madrid don't go out for revenge, they go out to the limit because that's the requirement of this shirt and this club," he said.

"We’re one step away from the first trophy of the season. We're going to try to do what we have to do, which is to try to win the final."

Mentions
