Gutsy Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid to goalless draw

Real Madrid missed the chance to move to the top of LaLiga as they drew 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu against Rayo Vallecano, who have now gone unbeaten in eight consecutive top-flight encounters for the first time in their history.

Last weekend’s 2-1 Clasico win was a statement of intent from Los Blancos as they look to wrestle the title away from the Blaugrana’s grasp. Another victory here would see them move above surprise package Girona on goal difference, and they almost broke the deadlock within the opening six minutes when Federico Valverde pounced on Unai Lopez’s poor pass before seeing his shot saved by Stole Dimitrievski.

Shortly after, the hosts were given a scare when newly-crowned Kopa Trophy winner Jude Bellingham went down unchallenged, clutching his shoulder - the relief was almost audible when the England international returned to the action after receiving treatment.

The 20-year-old was at the centre of his side’s play, and fired narrowly over as the half-time whistle approached after some quick feet in the penalty area. That was one of many shots fired off target from Carlo Ancelotti’s men, with Joselu, Fran Garcia and David Alaba all failing to work Dimitrievski with wayward efforts.

The former of that trio was the only other player to test the North Macedonian shot-stopper, but Rayo’s number one did well to tip his fierce attempt over the crossbar.

The visitors had taken advantage of some sloppy play from their opponents to carve out a couple of ultimately harmless openings in the first half’s opening stages but, despite their endeavour after the interval, they struggled to cause Real any real problems.

The 14-time European champions, meanwhile, continued to probe, and went close through Joselu’s header shortly before the hour mark.

Midway through the second period, they thought they had broken the deadlock when Vinicius Junior tapped home, but striker Joselu was clearly offside in the build-up. Although further opportunities arrived via Rodrygo and Alaba, Madrid were unable to turn their dominance into three points.

Vallecano were far from their best in what was a first H2H draw between the two sides in 23 meetings, but manager Francisco and his players will be delighted to have held a Spanish and European giant while making some club history in the process.

For Ancelotti and company, though, this will feel like a missed opportunity. While they prepare for their UEFA Champions League clash with Braga in midweek, much of Girona’s 100,000+ population will no doubt be celebrating their side’s remarkable reign as league-leaders.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano player ratings Flashscore

