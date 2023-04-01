Brazilian forward Rodrygo extends Real Madrid contract until June 2028

Rodrygo in the Champions League against Union Berlin
Rodrygo in the Champions League against Union Berlin
Reuters
Real Madrid's Brazil forward Rodrygo (22) has signed a contract extension until 2028, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

The Brazilian joined Real in 2019 from Santos for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($47.77 million) with his original contract running until 2025.

"Real Madrid CF and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player (Rodrygo), who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028," Real said in a statement.

Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Real and won eight trophies, including two league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Media reports say the new contract has a reported release clause of one billion euros ($1.06 billion).

The announcement comes two days after fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr extended his contract at Real until 2027.

