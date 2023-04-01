Vinicius Jr highlights racist gesture made by 'child' against Sevilla

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Vinicius Jr highlights racist gesture made by 'child' against Sevilla
Vinicius Jr highlights racist gesture made by 'child' against Sevilla
A Sevilla fan was expelled during the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior says a child also made a racist gesture
A Sevilla fan was expelled during the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior says a child also made a racist gesture
AFP
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (23) said he saw racist abuse by a "child" during his team's 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga.

Sevilla expelled a supporter for "racist and xenophobic behaviour", the club said in a statement, with Vinicius thanking them for their quick action, as well as highlighting another incident.

Spanish newspaper Marca ran photographs of a man appearing to make monkey gestures in the direction of the Brazil winger after he clashed with Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Vinicius shared the same picture on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and said in addition, he had seen a video of a child making a racist gesture.

"Congratulations to Sevilla for their quick positioning (on the incident) and punishment in yet another sad episode for Spanish football," wrote Vinicius.

"Unfortunately, I had access to a video of another racist gesture in Saturday's match, this time carried out by a child.

"I am very sorry there is no one to educate you. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to help form citizens with different attitudes to these."

A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenage girl making a monkey gesture at Vinicius.

The Brazilian winger has been the victim of racist abuse on various occasions during his time in Spain, although often no action has been taken by the law.

Vinicius testified before a Spanish court on October 5th by videoconference as part of an investigation into alleged abuse he suffered at Valencia in May.

The winger stopped the game at the Mestalla Stadium to face off with a fan he believed was abusing him.

"I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all," continued Vinicius on X.

"These people must be criminally punished too. It would be a great first step in preparing for the 2030 World Cup. I'm available to help.

"Sorry to seem repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19, and counting."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridSevilla
Related Articles
Sevilla and Real Madrid share the spoils after heated affair in Ramos reunion
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Milan take on Juve in heavyweight clash, Villa host West Ham
Updated
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea
Dalot stunner evokes memories of Charlton as Manchester United see off Sheffield United
Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby
Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo
Lazio lifted by Alberto and Felipe Anderson in Sassuolo victory
Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of Milan's clash with Juventus because of muscle injury
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body
Manchester great Sir Bobby Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield
Most Read
Football Tracker: Milan take on Juve in heavyweight clash, Villa host West Ham
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings