Sevilla and Real Madrid share the spoils after heated affair in Ramos reunion

Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos clash in Seville
Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos clash in Seville
AFP
Sevilla ended a run of four successive home defeats to Real Madrid in a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Diego Alonso’s first match in charge of the UEFA Europa League champions saw the hosts become just the second side to prevent Los Blancos from winning this season.

Far from easing their way back into club football, Real Madrid flew out of the traps here and Sevilla were fortunate to survive the early barrage. Los Blancos had the ball in the net twice inside 10 minutes, but incredibly saw both strikes ruled out.

First, an outrageous Federico Valverde finish from an acute angle was ruled out as Jude Bellingham was offside, before the Englishman himself was left frustrated when his sublime strike was chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

After riding out the early storm, Sevilla grew into the contest, and soon had a flurry of chances of their own that left the home fans bewildered that their team hadn’t scored.

First, Ivan Rakitic’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Daniel Carvajal, before Lucas Ocampos’ follow-up from range was beaten away by Kepa Arrizabalga. Ocampos would turn provider to slot in Youssef En-Nesyri soon afterwards, but the Moroccan dragged his effort wide as a pulsating first half somehow ended goalless.

Carlo Ancelotti would’ve been looking for an improvement from his side after the break, and just as in the first, the visitors were on the front foot. Toni Kroos flashed an effort wide of the target, while Rodrygo was denied by Orjan Nyland before Kroos’ volley was blocked by ex-teammate Sergio Ramos.

Ramos wore the number four for Madrid with distinction, but the man who took it from him had a moment to forget as Los Blancos fell behind late on. Marcos Acuña’s teasing cross was met first by David Alaba, but in his efforts to clear the Austrian inadvertently steered past his own goalkeeper.

The home faithful had hardly finished celebrating when their lead was wiped out however, as a towering Carvajal header levelled proceedings in Seville.

Chances were coming at both ends, with Ramos next to go close when his header was stunningly denied by Arrizabalaga.  A break in play for an impromptu shoving match disrupted the flow of things, and despite both sides showing plenty of intent to grab a winner, spoils were shared on the night.

While Sevilla’s winless run against Los Blancos extended to a 10th match, there were certainly positives to take against Real, who missed the chance to fully extend their margin at the summit ahead of next weekend’s meeting with arch-rivals Barcelona.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Ramos (Sevilla)

Sevilla - Real Madrid player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
