World Cup winner Papu Gomez given two-year ban after testing positive for doping

Monza player Papu Gomez (35), who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, has been banned for two years for testing positive for doping in November 2022, just weeks before the World Cup.

Gomez, who was released from his contract with Sevilla last summer, was awaiting the resolution of a case that UEFA had reported to both him and the club a few months ago.

The test had occurred during a surprise check-up after a training session with Sevilla in which doctors stopped by to take samples.

Gomez had previously taken a syrup prescribed to one of his sons, without notifying the club's doctors or checking whether it contained any substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

However, his excuses were to no avail. A few days ago, after the investigation was closed, a sanction was handed down that could mean the end of his sporting career.

In the event of having to serve the full sanction, Gomez would return to football at the age of 37.