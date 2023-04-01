Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla
Sergio Ramos scored an own goal in the game
Sergio Ramos scored an own goal in the game
AFP
A Sergio Ramos own goal continued Barcelona’s 100% record at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and ensured they moved top of LaLiga with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla.

With a concert from Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquin Sabina taking place a stone throw’s away from the stadium at the Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona came into this contest hoping to hit the right notes again after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Real Mallorca on Tuesday.

Joao Felix was the main conductor for the hosts, and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his fierce close-range strike rattled the crossbar from Joao Cancelo’s sublime through ball.

Sevilla carried a threat of their own though, and former Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic saw his ferocious strike superbly parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

 José Luis Mendilibar’s side looked threatening on the break, and the hosts had Gavi to thank for making a brilliant goalmouth clearance to keep out a Lucas Ocampos effort. Xavi’s men were dealt a blow as Raphinha was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury and replaced by Fermin Lopez.

The 20-year-old should have broken the deadlock before the break after superbly latching onto Lamine Yamal’s pass, but could only fire his shot straight at Orjan Nyland.

Barça were pushing for that elusive opener, but Robert Lewandowski was twice denied in promising positions by the challenges of Adrià Pedrosa and Juanlu respectively.

Cancelo was looking to instigate matters from the right flank, and he linked up well with Yamal, only for the latter’s attempt to go wide of the near post. Los Nervionenses made limited attacking forays after the interval, but Rakitic should have made his former employers pay for their profligacy with a near post header that went wide following some sumptuous link-up play involving Erik Lamela and Ocampos.

However, the breakthrough came via hugely fortuitous circumstances when Ramos diverted the ball into his own net after Yamal headed a Ferran Torres cross back across the face of goal. It was a sweet irony for the Culers in attendance, given a Real Madrid icon had inadvertently given them the breakthrough.

The goal was all the more poignant after a clip had surfaced on social media ahead of the match, showing a nine-year-old Yamal preparing to walk out with Ramos ahead of an El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou seven years ago.

It proved to be the only decisive goal of the contest and ends Sevilla’s four-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

This defeat also extends their dismal winless run against the Catalans to 16 league matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to lose this campaign, and have won seven of their nine games across all competitions to date.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaSevilla
Related Articles
Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal
De Jong set to miss key matches with Xavi confirming he's out until international break
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lens defeat Strasbourg, whilst Ramos consigns Sevilla to loss at Barca
Updated
Dortmund have last laugh after Hoffenheim’s comedy of errors
Fantasy Premier League: Injuries galore heading into Gameweek 7
Postecoglou looking forward to 'great test' against in-form Liverpool
AC Milan on top but boss Piolo believes Juventus Scudetto favourites
Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola
New Spurs Women boss aligned with Postecoglou on club identity
Man United's Lisandro Martinez out for extended period with foot injury
Updated
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings