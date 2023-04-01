Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

A Sergio Ramos own goal continued Barcelona’s 100% record at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and ensured they moved top of LaLiga with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla.

With a concert from Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquin Sabina taking place a stone throw’s away from the stadium at the Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona came into this contest hoping to hit the right notes again after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Real Mallorca on Tuesday.

Joao Felix was the main conductor for the hosts, and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his fierce close-range strike rattled the crossbar from Joao Cancelo’s sublime through ball.

Sevilla carried a threat of their own though, and former Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic saw his ferocious strike superbly parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

José Luis Mendilibar’s side looked threatening on the break, and the hosts had Gavi to thank for making a brilliant goalmouth clearance to keep out a Lucas Ocampos effort. Xavi’s men were dealt a blow as Raphinha was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury and replaced by Fermin Lopez.

The 20-year-old should have broken the deadlock before the break after superbly latching onto Lamine Yamal’s pass, but could only fire his shot straight at Orjan Nyland.

Barça were pushing for that elusive opener, but Robert Lewandowski was twice denied in promising positions by the challenges of Adrià Pedrosa and Juanlu respectively.

Cancelo was looking to instigate matters from the right flank, and he linked up well with Yamal, only for the latter’s attempt to go wide of the near post. Los Nervionenses made limited attacking forays after the interval, but Rakitic should have made his former employers pay for their profligacy with a near post header that went wide following some sumptuous link-up play involving Erik Lamela and Ocampos.

However, the breakthrough came via hugely fortuitous circumstances when Ramos diverted the ball into his own net after Yamal headed a Ferran Torres cross back across the face of goal. It was a sweet irony for the Culers in attendance, given a Real Madrid icon had inadvertently given them the breakthrough.

The goal was all the more poignant after a clip had surfaced on social media ahead of the match, showing a nine-year-old Yamal preparing to walk out with Ramos ahead of an El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou seven years ago.

It proved to be the only decisive goal of the contest and ends Sevilla’s four-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

This defeat also extends their dismal winless run against the Catalans to 16 league matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to lose this campaign, and have won seven of their nine games across all competitions to date.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

