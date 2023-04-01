Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal
Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal
Muriqi celebrates his goal
Muriqi celebrates his goal
AFP
Abdón Prats scored a vital goal to help RCD Mallorca bank their first La Liga point against Barcelona since 2010. La Blaugrana had won the last 11 H2H meetings, with the Pirates’ unlikely result easing the pressure on manager Javier Aguirre.

Bearing a congested fixture list in mind, Xavi took one look at his side’s past results against Mallorca and decided that Tuesday’s trip to the Iberostar Stadium was the perfect time to rest some of his key players.

Spotting an opportunity to capitalise, Aguirre’s side came racing out of the blocks and took a shock lead, as a poacher’s finish from Vedat Muriqi punished Marc-André ter Stegen’s slack pass, and notched the hosts’ first competitive goal at home since early June.

It took a disjointed Barça almost 40 minutes to register their first shot on target, but that flicker of promise was all they needed for the shackles to come off, as moments later, Raphinha darted inside from the right flank and fired low into the bottom corner from distance - a moment of eye-catching quality that Mallorca were powerless to prevent.

Raphinha celebrates
AFP

And in the short time remaining before the interval, a flurry of activity saw the Brazilian fire a one-on-one chance over the bar, before Prats flipped the script again to meet Muriqi’s flick-on and poke the Pirates back in front.

With a lead to protect, Mallorca trudged on in the knowledge that Barcelona had the quality to hurt them at any given moment. That was hammered home shortly into the second half, when João Félix left Rajković rooted to the spot with an audacious shot from distance which cannoned off the post.

Xavi was forced to introduce the big guns with half an hour to play - namely Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal - but it was the comparatively unknown Fermín López who had the last word, latching onto Raphinha’s cut-back and tidily dispatching his first goal for the La Blaugrana.

Mallorca vs Barca stats
Statsperform

Although Mallorca were denied the win, a memorable night saw them end Barça’s six-game winning streak and edge up to 15th in La Liga. The Catalan giants, meanwhile, will be desperate to rediscover their devastating streak ahead of tasty upcoming clashes with Sevilla and FC Porto.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMallorcaBarcelona
Related Articles
De Jong set to miss key matches with Xavi confirming he's out until international break
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Xavi extends contract as Barcelona manager until 2025
Show more
Football
Aitana Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win
Manchester United dismiss Crystal Palace in EFL Cup to ease pressure of criticism
Bayern ease into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster
Juventus battle to narrow victory over Lecce to close gap on table-toppers Inter
Algeria withdraw bid to host Africa Cup of Nations finals on eve of vote
England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
Inter Miami to wait until 'last moment' to decide on Lionel Messi fitness for Cup final
Simone Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter's line-up due to hectic schedule
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray
Austria Salzburg v Red Bull Salzburg: A derby quite like no other
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings