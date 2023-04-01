Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action against Granada
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action against Granada
Reuters
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal (16) and full-back Alejandro Balde (20) returned to training on Thursday as the injury-plagued LaLiga champions prepare to host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday with one eye on next week's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez will hope to recover a number of key players in time to face Real Madrid but may have to get creative with his team selection for Bilbao as the champions grapple with injuries to eight first-team players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Midfielder Sergi Roberto is the latest name on the list and will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a leg injury in training on Wednesday.

Barca, who trail Real Madrid by three points at the LaLiga summit, also have to cope with injuries to Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Raphinha.

Kounde will definitely miss the Real Madrid game next Saturday, but De Jong and Lewandowski have a slim chance of being fit for the Clasico.

Raphinha is said to be progressing well, while Pedri is expected to be back in training soon and could be available for Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

LaLiga's top five
Flashscore

Leaders Real Madrid visit Sevilla on Saturday and are set for a reunion with their former defender Sergio Ramos for the first time since he rejoined his childhood team after a couple of seasons at Paris St Germain.

They are expecting to have centre back David Alaba available after he missed international duty with Austria due to a leg injury.

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a purple patch of form since joining Real with the England midfielder impressing both at club and international level.

The 20-year-old produced another scintillating performance on Tuesday at Wembley, leading England to a 3-1 comeback victory against Italy and has scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches for Madrid.

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid travel to Galicia to face struggling Celta Vigo, who are in the relegation zone with manager Rafa Benitez in the hot seat.

With a game in hand on the sides above them, Atletico are fourth on 19 points, two behind third-placed Barca and three below second-placed Girona, the surprise package of the season so far, who host bottom side Almeria on Sunday.

Follow all the action on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridAth BilbaoAtl. MadridSevilla
Related Articles
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Show more
Football
More expensive than Haaland, 'golden boy' Adeyemi has yet to to shine for Dortmund
Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico
Juventus give full support to Fagioli as seven-month ban begins for betting
Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish calls for tougher salary control in women's game
Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury
Dyche's Everton hope to tune out the noise around Merseyside derby and end horrid run
Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game
Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Most Read
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings