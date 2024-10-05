Vini Jr. and Valverde score screamers as Real Madrid defeat Villarreal in LaLiga

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten LaLiga run to 29 games as they defeated Villarreal 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real’s 36-game streak without defeat in all competitions came to an end against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, meaning Carlo Ancelotti was looking for an immediate reaction in Villarreal’s visit.

The Yellow Submarine, though, have started the campaign strongly and came into this clash just a point adrift of Los Blancos after eight matchdays. As such, it was clear that this would be no stroll in the park, with Kylian Mbappe and Nicolas Pepe trading wayward efforts in the opening stages.

Still, it took the hosts a little less than a quarter of an hour to break the deadlock through Federico Valverde.

They enjoyed some good fortune, with Pape Gueye’s deflection taking the shot from outside the area through a wall of bodies, but it was still a well-hit strike and would have caused Diego Conde problems regardless.

Villarreal almost provided the perfect response a couple of minutes later through Pepe, who grazed the crossbar with a header.

The visitors grew into the game as it progressed, coping well as they played through the Madrid press, but aside from another Pepe shot that was easily saved by Andriy Lunin, they rarely truly threatened to equalise before the break.

At the other end, Jude Bellingham curled an attempt narrowly past the post, continuing his wait for a first club goal of the season.

The start of the second period was full of intensity from both sides but low on end product, with Álex Baena’s free-kick into the side netting the closest either side came to a goal.

The game’s decisive moment ultimately arrived midway through the half courtesy of rumoured Ballon d’Or winner-in-waiting Vinicius Junior.

Underlining his status as arguably the best player on the planet, the Brazilian hammered home a rasping strike from the edge of the area via the post, leaving Conde with no chance.

That effort effectively ended the game as a contest, temporarily sending Ancelotti’s side level on points with league leaders and rivals Barcelona ahead of the Blaugrana’s clash with Deportivo Alavés on Sunday.

The only blemish was a worrying injury to Dani Carvajal deep into stoppage time – it remains to be seen how long he will be unavailable, although the Spaniard’s tears suggest it was serious. Villarreal, meanwhile, suffered their first LaLiga away loss of the season.

For much of the match, they were Real’s equal, but a lack of cutting edge meant they were always going to come off second best.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

