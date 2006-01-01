Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Atletico's Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished

Atletico's Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reactsReuters/Isabel Infantes
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has stuck by his view that players who provoke fans should be punished after some home supporters threw objects at visiting Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (32) in Sunday's derby, which was suspended.

When Real's players celebrated Eder Militao's opener in the 64th minute, Atletico ultras Fondo Sur, who are located in the south lower stands, threw objects at Belgian Courtois, who alerted the referee, with the match temporarily halted.

The game resumed after a delay of more than 20 minutes and Angel Correa equalised deep into added time in the 1-1 draw, after which the Atletico players went towards the south stands and applauded the ultras, which was heavily criticised.

Simeone had to weather the current storm after he said on Sunday that players "must be responsible" and "take it easy while celebrating" because "people get angry"

His remarks suggested that Courtois' gestures towards the ultras caused the problems and that players who behave in such a manner should be punished.

"The other day I didn't shut up, I said something many see. I received millions of messages thanking me for what I said, many are represented in that situation," he told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match at Benfica.

"If it is up to me, I sanction the one who provokes from the place he has as a protagonist. Now society is very sensitive and we need firmness."

Despite saying he was misinterpreted, Simeone insisted he would not change anything he said.

"I am doing good and I'm calm because I am clear and up front, I like to say what I feel. I wouldn't change anything I said," added the Argentine.

"I have said three times that I condemn violence, showed rejection of the aggressors, said that as a club it was a great opportunity to show outwardly what should be done.

"Then I gave an opinion that they twisted and took wherever they wanted. I think it is good for football if that debate is opened up. The other day it was Courtois' turn but it could have been someone else. But people stop at what they want.

"I said one thing and then I gave an opinion and many took the opportunity to have fun between Monday and Tuesday, but now we are thinking about Benfica."

Atletico said on Monday that they had banned a person identified in the throwing of objects and were working with police to identify others, who will also be disciplined.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDiego SimeoneThibaut CourtoisAtl. MadridReal MadridBenficaLaLiga
Related Articles
Mbappe has recovered, but Real Madrid will take no risks for clash vs Lille
Spanish sports minister anticipates 'severe' sanctions for Madrid derby incidents
Atletico ban spectator who threw object during interrupted Madrid derby
Show more
Football
Celtic got 'spooked', says Rodgers after Dortmund beating
'Rusty' Phil Foden happy to jump start Man City season in Bratislava rout
Raphinha proud of response as Barca bounce back from tough losses
Inter's Inzaghi praises Taremi and Arnautovic after win over Red Star Belgrade
Schar penalty earns Newcastle slender EFL Cup win over fourth-tier Wimbledon
Al Hilal down Al-Shorta as Al-Ain lose in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Updated
Celtic handed Champions League hammering by Dortmund
Man City rout Slovan Bratislava to register first Champions League win of campaign
Havertz and Saka fire Arsenal to impressive win over PSG
Most Read
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings