Spanish sports minister anticipates 'severe' sanctions for Madrid derby incidents

Thibaut Courtois was at the centre of the incidents on Sunday

There will be "forceful and severe" sanctions on those responsible for violent incidents during the match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Atletico's Civitas Metropolitano stadium last weekend, Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said on Tuesday.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer suspended the match for several minutes after some Atletico ultras hurled objects onto the pitch, targeting Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Spanish government intends to eradicate violence at football stadiums, Alegria told a news conference.