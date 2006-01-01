Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  LaLiga
  4. Atletico ban spectator who threw object during interrupted Madrid derby

Atletico sit fourth in LaLiga
Atletico sit fourth in LaLigaREUTERS / Ana Beltran
Atletico Madrid on Monday said they have imposed a permanent stadium ban on a fan who police identified as throwing an object onto the pitch during Sunday's LaLiga match against local rivals Real Madrid.

The match was suspended for 20 minutes due to Atletico fans throwing objects towards Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the visitors took the lead in the second half. Atletico salvaged a 1-1 draw after Angel Correa scored in added time.

"Our Security Department continues to work with the Police to identify the rest of those involved, who will be permanently expelled," Atletico said in a statement.

The club said it will also prohibit the use of any element or garment that allows a person to hide their identity inside the stadium.

Atletico, fourth in LaLiga, will visit Benfica for a Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
