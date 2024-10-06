Sucic scores stunning late goal for Real Sociedad to rescue point against Atletico Madrid

Luka Sucic’s (22) stunning late equaliser salvaged a point for Real Sociedad against Atletico de Madrid, who have still not tasted defeat in any of their last eight LaLiga matches on the road following this 1-1 draw at the Reale Arena.

It took a mere 51 seconds for Atletico to break the deadlock, as two World Cup winners combined brilliantly at the end of a devastating break forward. Javi Galan played a long ball towards Antoine Griezmann, who marked his 400th club appearance with a sublime back-heeled pass for Julian Alvarez to take into his stride and clinically fire past Alex Remiro.

La Real sought a quick response, but Jan Oblak had other ideas after making a superb double save to deny Martin Zubimendi and Nayef Aguerd from Sergio Gomez’s corner.

The remainder of the first half saw Imanol Alguacil’s side have the lion’s share of possession, with Atléti seemingly content to soak up the pressure and hit their hosts on the counterattack - an approach which has reaped dividends for Diego Simeone in almost 13 years at the helm.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium, but Takefusa Kubo managed to jink his way in from the right and forced Oblak into a fine save at his near post.

Sociedad were looking to Kubo for inspiration, and the Japan international lashed an effort wide after the restart. Their frustrations going forward were epitomised when Luka Sucic threaded a brilliant pass into the path of Mikel Oyarzabal, but the skipper crucially lost his footing before striking the ball.

Meanwhile, the Colchoneros were looking for a sucker-punch, as Nahuel Molina’s volley on the stretch rose over the bar from Griezmann’s delivery across the box.

This cagey and attritional contest perfectly suited Atleti, who looked like they would hold on to claim a sixth clean sheet in the league this season until Sucic took centre stage.

After spending most of the second half politely knocking on the Atletico door, the Croatian blew it down with a stunning long-range effort from Oyarzabal’s pass to give the hosts a share of the spoils.

The goal provided some much-needed relief for the home faithful, who had seen their side lose five of their previous six home games in all competitions. They remain 15th following this result, while Atléti stay third, but are now seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

