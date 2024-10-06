Advertisement
Lukebakio the hero as Sevilla see off Real Betis in El Gran Derbi

Dodi Lukebakio of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Dodi Lukebakio of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's first goal Fran Santiago / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
In the 132nd Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis, the hosts treated the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to their 50th derby victory, extending an already club-best unbeaten H2H run to 12 games – a streak dating back to September 2018.

The hosts had netted 48 times across their 53 prior home derbies against the Verdiblancos, and they appeared to strike first just 10 minutes in, only for Chidera Ejuke’s close-range strike to be ruled out for offside in the build-up.

A relieved Real Betis quickly rallied, with Giovanni Lo Celso and Vitor Roque forcing Orjan Nyland into successive saves, as they sought to improve on a tally of just one goal across their previous four away league matches.

Despite the pressure, Los Nervionenses confidently navigated any threats as the interval approached, although Francisco García Pimienta was left frustrated by his side’s failure to penetrate the visitors’ resolute defence, leaving the match finely poised for the second period.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Sevilla were gifted a penalty minutes after the restart due to an unfortunate Diego Llorente handball, and Dodi Lukebakio stepped up to convert the spot-kick into the bottom corner, handing Sevilla the opener for the first time in five competitive derby meetings.

Desperate to turn the tide, Manuel Pellegrini then introduced two fresh faces, but his side continued to struggle to create any real chances as the final quarter-hour loomed.

Instead, it was goalscorer Lukebakio who spurned a handful of close calls from inside the area, although it mattered little in the end. Pimienta’s outfit ultimately earned a third victory this season, but not before Tanguy Nianzou was sent off in the final minutes for a clumsy challenge.

Staunch as ever in their hold over the city of Seville, the victorious Sevilla are now unbeaten in seven straight home derbies dating back to January 2018.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaSevillaBetis
