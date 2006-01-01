Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Reigning world champion Shericka Jackson withdraws from Olympic 200m

Reigning world champion Shericka Jackson withdraws from Olympic 200m

Jackson has never won an individual Olympic gold medal
Jackson has never won an individual Olympic gold medalReuters
Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson (30) withdrew from the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris saying her injury played a part in her decision.

Jackson's withdrawal comes a day after Jamaica's three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women's 100m with an injury.

At last year's world championship in Budapest, Jackson clocked a scorching 21.41 to capture her second consecutive world title in the distance and narrowly missed breaking the world record of 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

But Jackson, who has never won an individual Olympic gold medal, has not been at her best this season, clocking times about a second slower than her world championship run.

Mentions
AthleticsJackson SherickaOlympic Games
Related Articles
Athletics day four at the Paris Olympics: Lyles bids for 100m glory
Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaican Olympic trials
Bol leads Dutch to mixed 4x400m relay gold with stunning final leg
Show more
Athletics
Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone stroll through Olympics 400m hurdles heats
100m champion Alfred starts bid for second leg of Olympic sprint double
American Ryan Crouser wins third consecutive shot put gold at Olympics
Updated
Saint Lucia's Alfred wins women's 100-metre final with Fraser-Pryce absent from race
Updated
USA's Richardson reaches women's 100m final as Fraser-Pryce is scratched
British sprinter Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100 metre heats
Athletics at the Paris Olympics: Five standouts to watch out for
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, Simons close to RB Leipzig deal
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings