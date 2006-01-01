Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaican Olympic trials

Shericka Jackson (29) completed the sprint double on the final day of the Jamaican Olympic trials by winning the women's 200 metres on Sunday while Ackera Nugent (22) set a national record en route to winning the 100 hurdles.

Double 200 world champion Jackson crossed the finish in 22.29 seconds, her best performance of the year, while Lanae-Tava Thomas (22.34) was second and Niesha Burgher third (22.39).

"I'm pretty pleased giving how the season was going, I ran a season best yesterday and came back with another season best today, so I’m definitely happy,” the Tokyo Olympics 100m bronze medallist told Reuters.

"I’m happy and healthy, so it's go-time for the Olympics."

Nugent posted 12.28 as she beat twice world champion Danielle Williams (12.53) with Janeek Brown (12.61) third.

Nugent said she had worked on controlling her speed between hurdles ahead of the trials.

"This is something that I've written down for myself, it’s on my mirror, it’s on my phone so I knew that I was capable and as long as I trusted the process and remained coachable, everything would come together at the end," said Nugent.

Nugent’s winning time lasted for less than an hour as the world-leading mark before Masai Russell posted 12.25 at the US Olympics trials in Eugene, Oregon.

"There are other phenomenal ladies out there that will be coming, so the only thing I can do is focus on me," she said. "It's my first full year as a professional, so it's just about making the adjustments with better runs."

A photo finish was required to determine the winner of the men’s 110 hurdles, where Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell prevailed in 13.18, just five-thousandths of a second ahead of Orlando Bennett.

Defending Olympic Champion Hansle Parchment was third in 13.19.

Bryan Levell won the men’s 200m with a personal best 19.97, followed by Andrew Hudson 20.02 and Javari Thomas 20.32.

National record holder Nickisha Pryce retained her 400 title in 50.01, as Stacey Ann Williams was second in 50.56 and Junelle Bromfield placed third in 51.24.