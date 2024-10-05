Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Monaco down tricky Rennes to continue unbeaten run and move to top of Ligue 1

Monaco down tricky Rennes to continue unbeaten run and move to top of Ligue 1

Monaco are in strong form this season in Ligue 1
Monaco are in strong form this season in Ligue 1Profimedia
AS Monaco extended their unbeaten Ligue 1 streak to seven games, winning a fourth straight league match courtesy of a 2-1 win over Rennes to temporarily move to the top of the table.

In a quickfire start at Roazhon Park, the two sides exchanged early chances within minutes of kick-off, and it was Adi Hutter’s men who claimed first blood when Thilo Kehrer directed Eliesse Ben Seghir’s pinpoint cross into the net with a headed effort.

However, Rennes responded moments later through Ludovic Blas’ third strike of the campaign, which was a thunderous strike from outside the area that left shot-stopper Philipp Kohn helpless between the sticks.

Just as Rennes appeared to be gathering momentum, Monaco swiftly restored their advantage.

Folarin Balogun, showing his poacher’s instinct, latched onto a pass and lobbed over Steve Mandanda midway through the half - that strike meant Les Monegasques have now scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 14 away league games.

With only two wins from their opening six league games, the hosts struggled to recover as half-time approached, leaving Julien Stephan with plenty of thinking to do during the interval.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Ben Seghir, having provided the assist for the opener, almost turned goalscorer a few minutes into the second half when the woodwork denied the Moroccan teenager his moment of glory.

Stephan’s men, though, improved after the break and pressed the visitors as they went in search of an equaliser, but Monaco barely budged in their attempts to record a seventh victory in 10 head-to-head's.

And, despite introducing four fresh faces in the final 20 minutes, Rennes ultimately succumbed to a second league defeat on the trot. It was also their first loss at home in five league outings, while the visitors are now unbeaten in nine games across all competitions this term.

Monaco’s tally of 19 points after seven games is their best start to a campaign, even surpassing the 1960/61 season when they won the French top division for the first time in their history - Hütter will be hoping that proves to be a sign of things to come.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thilo Kehrer (AS Monaco)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1RennesMonacoThilo Kehrer
Related Articles
Brilliant Barcola stars as Paris Saint-Germain defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
Marseille's Ligue 1 title hopes 'not serious' despite dream start
PSG not struggling to maintain early-season momentum, says Luis Enrique
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
Updated
Vini Jr. and Valverde score screamers as Real Madrid defeat Villarreal in LaLiga
Thuram scores hat-trick as Inter hold on to Serie A victory against 10-man Torino
Howe focuses on defensive positives after draw Premier League draw at Everton
Lille come from behind to beat Toulouse in Ligue 1 and move inside the top four
Everton and Newcastle share points after Pickford denies Gordon from the spot
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
Gary O'Neil takes 'full responsibility' as Wolves remain winless in Premier League
Mateo Retegui nets hat-trick as five-star Atalanta thrash Genoa
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings