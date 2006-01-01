Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros

Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros

Nadal (R) alongside Alcaraz
Nadal (R) alongside AlcarazREUTERS / Claudia Greco
As Rafael Nadal (38) prepares to ride off into the sunset after a stellar career, his fellow professionals from eras old and new agree on one thing - the Spaniard remains an inspirational role model whose legacy has shaped tennis over the last 23 years.

With 22 Grand Slam titles in the bag, including a record 14 at Roland Garros where he was virtually unbeatable, Nadal said he is at peace with his decision to hang up his racket after the Davis Cup next month.

Nadal has won the Davis Cup four times and he will bow out on home turf where he will team up with his protege Carlos Alcaraz, the proverbial prince and reigning French Open champion ready to inherit the crown from the 'King of Clay'.

As a child, Alcaraz had watched Nadal and was grateful for the "immense gift" of playing alongside him at the Paris Olympics earlier this year which was held at Roland Garros.

"I couldn't believe it when I watched it... It was tough to accept it. I was in shock a little bit," Alcaraz told reporters at the Shanghai Masters.

"It is really difficult news for everybody and even tougher for me. He has been my idol since I start playing tennis. I look up to him. Proudly, thanks to him, I really wanted to become a professional tennis player.

"Losing him, in a certain way, is going to be difficult for us, so I will try to enjoy as much as I can when he's going to play (and) enjoy the time with him as much as I can. But it is a shame for tennis and for me."

'Stay Humble'

World number one Jannik Sinner said Nadal's announcement was a bitter pill to swallow and that he was "very lucky" to have got to know him on the Tour, adding that the younger generation learned from Nadal's values and on-court etiquette.

"We all saw how good he has been as a player, the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations. He gave to all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing," Sinner said.

"And also to stay humble at the same time, not changing with the success, choosing the right people around him, having a great family. There are so many great things he gave to all of us.

"Obviously it's tough, but in another way everything has a beginning and also an ending."

Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia thanked Nadal for inspiring them along with 20-year-old American Coco Gauff, who was not even born when he turned professional.

"You are amazing! It's been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it," the world number four said on social media.

But perhaps no player has seen the best of Nadal more than Swiss great Roger Federer as the two forged an epic rivalry across all surfaces that elevated the sport to stratospheric levels.

Although they were eternal rivals on the Tour, they were close friends off the court and Nadal teamed up with Federer for the final match of his career two years ago at the Laver Cup.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," Federer said.

"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"

Mentions
TennisRafael NadalCarlos AlcarazJannik SinnerCaroline GarciaCoco GauffOns Jabeur
Related Articles
Six memorable Grand Slam finals of Rafael Nadal's illustrious career
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Updated
A fine bromance: Rafael Nadal's epic rivalry with Roger Federer
Show more
Tennis
'Your legacy will live forever': Novak Djokovic salutes retiring Rafael Nadal
After Rafael Nadal exit, Novak Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light
Home hopes Zheng and Wang through to last-eight in Wuhan Open
Rafael Nadal: Grand Slam warrior, 'King of Clay' and people's champion
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Updated
World number one Jannik Sinner labels Rafael Nadal retirement 'tough news'
Most Read
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings