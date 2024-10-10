Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

Updated
Carlos Alcaraz missed out on a chance to take on Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz missed out on a chance to take on Jannik Sinner in the semi-finalsHECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
World number two Carlos Alcaraz (21) was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac (23), losing 7-6(5), 7-5 on Thursday.

The Czech will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, after a surprisingly straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory over an injured Daniil Medvedev earlier.

Machac edged out Alcaraz in a closely fought first-set tiebreak after neither player was able to break their opponent's serve.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who had said before the match that he was wary of Machac's speed, appeared to be struggling at the beginning of the second set.

The Spaniard looked like he might make a comeback when he broke in the sixth game to level.

However, Machac powered back and broke Alcaraz again in the 11th game to claim the shock victory and progress to the semi-finals.

Alcaraz said he was "a little bit disappointed about today's loss".

"I really wanted to go further, to play against Jannik, but that's tennis I guess. I just have to accept it," he said post-match.

"I felt like I was playing against top five -– his level was so high," Alcaraz said of Machac.

"It was unbelievable, it was crazy for me."

Machac said he had "no other options" when playing against Alzaraz.

"I have to play this well to beat him," he said after the match.

Sinner, who Alcaraz beat in the China Open final last week, looked strong from the beginning of his match against Medvedev.

In the first set, which lasted only 25 minutes, the Italian broke Medvedev in the second and sixth games to murmurs of surprise from the crowd.

The Russian kept holding his shoulder, which he had said the day before had "some niggles", and received medical attention several times during the match.

"He didn't play at his best," said Sinner, acknowledging the injury.

"But this can happen and I took advantage of that today. I felt like I was playing some good tennis, especially the first set, trying to keep going in the second set. It was a good performance from my side."

This was the fifth time Medvedev and Sinner have met in the latter stages of tournaments this year.

Sinner beat Medvedev in the semi-finals in Miami, the quarter-finals of the US Open, and in the Australian Open final, but the Russian ended the Italian's hopes in the last eight at Wimbledon in an epic five-set battle.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesCarlos AlcarazTomas MachacJannik SinnerDaniil Medvedev
Related Articles
Jannik Sinner crushes Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai to set up potential Carlos Alcaraz bout
Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Show more
Tennis
Home hopes Zheng and Wang through to last-eight in Wuhan Open
Rafael Nadal: Grand Slam warrior, 'King of Clay' and people's champion
Six memorable Grand Slam finals of Rafael Nadal's illustrious career
A fine bromance: Rafael Nadal's epic rivalry with Roger Federer
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Updated
World number one Jannik Sinner labels Rafael Nadal retirement 'tough news'
Rafael Nadal in quotes: Spaniard calls time on magnificent career
Frenchman Richard Gasquet to call time on career after Roland Garros
Most Read
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings