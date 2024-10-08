Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai

Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai

Updated
Tiafoe is out
Tiafoe is out Tingshu Wang / Reuters
Frances Tiafoe (26) has apologised for his foul-mouthed tirade directed at a chair umpire after the American received a time violation and then lost to Roman Safiullin (27) in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

Unseeded Safiullin beat 13th seed Tiafoe 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in a three-hour contest where the American initially lost his cool when he received a time violation while serving with the score tied at 5-5 during the final set tiebreak.

"No, no, I tossed the ball up... I was ready to serve. Dude, that's the rule," Tiafoe said repeatedly as he walked towards the net while trying to convince the Ecuadorian chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote.

"I'm not buying it, it's the second serve," the umpire said in response, putting an end to the discussion by announcing "second serve" on the microphone. Tiafoe went on to lose the point and eventually the match.

After shaking Safiullin's hand at the net, Tiafoe directed his anger at Pinoargote, repeatedly hurling expletives at the umpire as he walked back to his seat, as the small crowd of fans who had stayed behind laughed at his antics.

The ATP did not immediately comment on the incident but the rule book says the 26-year-old can expect to be fined, with the amount going up to $60,000 for each violation at Masters 1000 tournaments.

Tiafoe later posted an apology on Instagram for the way he acted.

"That is not who I am and not how I ever want to treat people. I let my frustration in the heat of the moment get the best of me and I'm extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation," Tiafoe said.

"That's not acceptable behaviour and I want to apologize to the umpire, the tournament, and the fans."

Tiafoe, who is ranked number 17 in the world, had enjoyed some late-season form where he reached the finals of the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open while he also advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open.

Mentions
TennisFrances TiafoeRoman SafiullinShanghai ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Updated
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Weary Jannik Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16
Show more
Tennis
People don't realise, it's hard to win all the time, says Coco Gauff
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli
Naomi Osaka pulls out of home Japan Open due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Fritz through in Shanghai, Kalinskaya impresses in Wuhan
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Most Read
Italian banned for 10 matches for racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad
Spanish great Andres Iniesta leaves indelible legacy after retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings