Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. Weary Jannik Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16

Weary Jannik Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16

Sinner in action in Shangahi
Sinner in action in ShangahiHECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (23) said he needed a day off after pushing through his tiredness to come from a set down and beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

He will be joined in the last 16 by Daniil Medvedev, who also had to rally to overcome tenacious Italian Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

A weary-looking Sinner dropped the first set on a tiebreak to the 37th-ranked Etcheverry, just three days after losing a 3hr 21min China Open final in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz.

But he recovered in the second set, breaking Etcheverry twice to level the match before easing to victory.

"Tomorrow is one day off which I really need, I felt it physically today," Sinner said.

"I had some chances in first set but couldn't use them... I'm very happy with how I bounced back," he added.

World number five Medvedev broke early in the first set but 36th-ranked Arnaldi kept his cool to break back in the sixth game on an unforced error from the Russian.

Arnaldi broke again in the 12th game after Medvedev hit long.

The Russian's mood darkened under pressure from Arnaldi in the second set and he was slapped with two code violations and a point penalty after arguing with the umpire.

The former world number one recovered to take the match to a deciding set and came through after 2hr 44min.

"I was expecting him to play differently, he played very good," Medvedev said of Arnaldi.

"To be honest in the first set I should have done better. The second and third were even closer... but at the end I'm happy to win."

Play was only possible under the roof of the main court as rain forced matches on the outside courts to be postponed for the second day in a row.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesJannik Sinner
Related Articles
Angry Daniil Medvedev battles back to reach Shanghai last 16
Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make Shanghai Masters third round against Michelsen
World number two Carlos Alcaraz breezes into third round of Shanghai Masters
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka targets world number one ranking and Wuhan hat-trick
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Muchova in Beijing final, Alcaraz through in Shanghai
Gauff fights back to beat Badosa in China Open to set up final with Muchova
Tennis Tracker: Muchova beats Zheng to reach Beijing final, Djokovic wins on return
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Billie Jean King Cup finals transition to eight-team event in 2025
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man Utd holding Villa, Madueke levels for Chelsea against Forest
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings