Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. World number two Carlos Alcaraz breezes into third round of Shanghai Masters

World number two Carlos Alcaraz breezes into third round of Shanghai Masters

Alcaraz in third round action in Shanghai
Alcaraz in third round action in ShanghaiHECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) made short work of China's Juncheng Shang (19) on Saturday, defeating him in straight sets to breeze through to the Shanghai Masters third round.

Alcaraz broke in the first game and looked comfortable throughout his 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Teenager Shang became only the second Chinese player to win an ATP Tour singles title at the Chengdu Open last month, but he was unable to make much headway against the world number two.

Despite their enthusiasm for Shang, the crowd couldn't resist Alcaraz's charm.

At the Spaniard's encouragement, they broke into loud cheers when he won a particularly exciting rally in which he hit a tricky backwards shot to keep the point alive.

"I've been playing really good tennis lately so I want to just keep going and keep feeling it, keep feeling this good," Alcaraz said after the match.

"I just had one practice then was straight into this match, so to be able to show this level in the first match, I'm just really proud," he added.

The Spaniard came into the tournament on a nine-match winning streak, having just won the China Open in Beijing, defeating top-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner in the final.

Sinner is also in action on Saturday, facing Japan's Taro Daniel.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesCarlos AlcarazJuncheng Shang
Related Articles
Stefanos Tsitsipas gets revenge against Kei Nishikori at Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Refreshed Carlos Alcaraz raring to go at Shanghai Masters thanks to team events
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff fights back to beat Paula Badosa in China Open semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Zheng taking on Muchova in Beijing semi-final after Gauff battles past Badosa
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Updated
Billie Jean King Cup finals transition to eight-team event in 2025
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski
Tennis Tracker: Zheng downs Andreeva after Muchova beats Sabalenka, Ruud stunned
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Ratcliffe refuses to guarantee Ten Hag's Manchester United future

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings