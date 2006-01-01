Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Shanghai ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Sinner has set up a clash with Medvedev in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Sinner has set up a clash with Medvedev in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finalsHECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (23) will face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals, after both had straight sets victories on Wednesday.

Sinner put some old demons to rest in overcoming American Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6(1), while Medvedev took out Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 6-3.

Shelton, ranked 16, knocked Sinner out at the same stage last year, but on Wednesday the Italian looked confident from the start as he won in 88 minutes.

The US Open champion pulled ahead in the ninth game of the first set, breaking when Shelton hit long, then dominated the second set tiebreak.

"It was very tough, you don't have so much control when you play against him... I just tried to stay strong mentally," said Sinner.

World number five Medvedev and Tsitsipas were meeting for the 14th time.

Tsitsipas started the second set strongly, breaking in the first game, but Medvedev broke in the fourth and eighth to progress.

Medvedev and Sinner have met four times this year already in the final stages of tournaments.

Sinner beat Medvedev in the semi-finals at Miami, the quarter-finals at the US Open and in the Australian Open final, but the Russian ended the Italian's hopes in the last eight at Wimbledon in an epic five-set battle.

Also in action on Wednesday are world number two Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in the China Open final a week ago, four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic and world number three Alexander Zverev.

Mentions
TennisShanghai ATP - SinglesJannik SinnerDaniil Medvedev
Related Articles
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Updated
Weary Jannik Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 16
Angry Daniil Medvedev battles back to reach Shanghai last 16
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Pegula in action after top seeds sail through in China
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Updated
People don't realise, it's hard to win all the time, says Coco Gauff
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Naomi Osaka pulls out of home Japan Open due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Fritz through in Shanghai, Kalinskaya impresses in Wuhan
Most Read
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Italian banned for 10 matches for racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang
Begiristain set to leave Manchester City after season, Viana tipped to come in

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings