Rickie Fowler reveals he has 'zero plans' to join LIV Golf

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rickie Fowler reveals he has 'zero plans' to join LIV Golf
Rickie Fowler reveals he has 'zero plans' to join LIV Golf
Fowler says he will remain on the PGA Tour
Fowler says he will remain on the PGA Tour
Reuters
Rickie Fowler (35) promised his fans "don't have to worry" about him leaving the PGA Tour behind in favour of LIV Golf in an interview with Golfweek on Sunday.

Fowler was the subject of speculation after his longtime sponsors, Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, disappeared from his hat and shirt during this week's PGA Tour season opener, The Sentry.

Fowler told Golfweek it was not a sign that he was about to take LIV money.

"Seeing how much work the guys on the (PGA Tour) board, especially being around (Patrick) Cantlay during the offseason a little bit and leading up to this event, I've never seen a person be on the phone so much," Fowler said.

"These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it. I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan (Spieth), Cantlay, Tiger (Woods) and the other guys, I've just trusted that we're all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere."

Despite the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - the financial backers of LIV Golf - the sport's turf wars have not died down. They were reignited, in fact, when Spanish star Jon Rahm signed with LIV last month.

Since then, the likes of Cantlay, Tony Finau and Swedish up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg reiterated their commitments to the PGA Tour.

"I guess it's the day and age we live in. There's only so much you can believe or trust because anything can be put out there," Fowler said of LIV rumours online. "I'm real excited for what's coming for me and for the tour and all the time and effort these guys have been putting into it."

So why did he not wear sponsors on his clothing this week? Farmers told him they did not wish to renew, but there's a renewal in the works with Rocket Mortgage, yet to be finalized.

Fowler ended a four-year winless drought last July at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 56th of 59 players at The Sentry, shooting 10-under 282 in Hawaii.

Mentions
GolfFowler Rickie
Related Articles
Tiger Woods announces end of long-time partnership with Nike
Late birdie lifts Chris Kirk to PGA victory at Sentry tournament
Chris Kirk climbs to register one-shot PGA Tour lead at The Sentry
Show more
Golf
Former US Open champion Gary Woodland set to return following brain surgery
Late birdie lifts Scheffler to one-shot PGA Tour lead at Kapalua
Rory McIlroy 'falling on his sword' could be turning point, claims LIV's Norman
Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV insists Mickelson
Phil Mickelson welcomes Rory McIlroy's new tone over LIV Golf rivalry
Players stress return to fire-ravaged Maui is bigger than golf
Most Read
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Transfer News LIVE: Ajax keen on Henderson, Brighton close on Barco
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings