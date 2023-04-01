Chris Kirk climbs to register one-shot PGA Tour lead at The Sentry

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Sentry PGA Tour
  4. Chris Kirk climbs to register one-shot PGA Tour lead at The Sentry
Chris Kirk climbs to register one-shot PGA Tour lead at The Sentry
Chris Kirk on the way to the third-round lead at the US PGA Tour Sentry tournament at Kapalua, Hawaii
Chris Kirk on the way to the third-round lead at the US PGA Tour Sentry tournament at Kapalua, Hawaii
AFP
Chris Kirk fired eight birdies in a seven-under-par 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Akshay Bhatia going into the final round of the US PGA Tour Sentry tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii.

With windy conditions driving up scores on the par-73 Plantation course, Kirk shook off an early bogey with four straight birdies on the front nine, capping the burst with a 16-foot birdie at the eighth.

He strung together three more at the 12th, 13th and 14th to seize a share of the lead and gave himself a birdie of less than a foot at the par-five 18th to take the solo lead with a 21-under par total of 198.

"A little bit of a slow start, for sure," Kirk said. "Those firsthand full of holes with the wind direction and how strong it was are actually playing really difficult. We've had relatively calm winds, then pretty breezy today.

"Then you get into five, six, seven, some of those holes where you can take advantage of, and (I) played really great the rest of the way," added Kirk, who won his fifth tour title at the Honda Classic last year to end a near eight-year drought.

Kirk said the wind was a factor in his biggest miscue of the day, a tee shot into the penalty area at 15.

"I only hit it barely right, but with that wind blowing so hard over the left it just took it over there," said Kirk, who holed a par-saving putt from off the green.

"To make that one after a nice run of birdies before that definitely kept the momentum going," he said.

Bhatia had one of the day's handful of bogey-free rounds with seven birdies in his seven-under 66 for 199.

That included a burst of three in a row from the fifth through the seventh, and a 12-foot birdie at 13 briefly gave him the outright lead.

He was tied for the lead after a 17-foot birdie at 15, but he couldn't pick up another stroke, finishing with a disappointing three-putt par at 18.

"That's what I'm going to think about, but it was a good day," said the 21-year-old who is playing Kapalua for the first time after winning his maiden title at the Barracuda Championship last July.

The elite season-opening event, this year with a purse of $20 million (£15.7 million), is open to last season's tournament winners and to the top 50 in last year's FedEx Cup.

Bhatia said he was relying on the experience of his caddie to know when to attack and when to be more conservative on the unfamiliar course.

"You've got to make a lot of birdies," he said. "You just keep plotting around and hopefully you play this golf course more and more you get more comfortable on certain things."

Former champion Jordan Spieth also went bogey-free with six birdies in his six-under 67 to headline a trio on 200 that also included Xander Schauffele and South Korean An Byeong-hun.

Schauffele had nine birdies in an impressive eight-under-par 65 while An carded a 68.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who held a one-shot overnight lead, carded a one-under 71 to join a group three off the pace on 201. He was tied with Harris English (64) Sahith Theegala (68) and Australian Jason Day (67).

Mentions
GolfThe Sentry PGA TourKirk ChrisBhatia AkshaySchauffele XanderAn Byeong-HunDay JasonEnglish HarrisScheffler ScottieSpieth JordanTheegala Sahith
Related Articles
Late birdie lifts Scheffler to one-shot PGA Tour lead at Kapalua
Players stress return to fire-ravaged Maui is bigger than golf
Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Show more
Golf
Former US Open champion Gary Woodland set to return following brain surgery
Rory McIlroy 'falling on his sword' could be turning point, claims LIV's Norman
Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV insists Mickelson
Phil Mickelson welcomes Rory McIlroy's new tone over LIV Golf rivalry
Patrick Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity
'I was too judgemental': Rory McIlroy regrets criticism of LIV golfers
Most Read
Germany survive Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland
Football Tracker: AC Milan get the ball rolling on Sunday's action, cup drama to come
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Araujo
Gauff, Sabalenka and Rybakina win WTA semis, Rune & Dimitrov move into ATP Brisbane final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings