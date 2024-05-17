Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three

Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three

Updated
Jonathan Milan celebrates his third win of the race
Jonathan Milan celebrates his third win of the raceReuters
Jonathan Milan (23) of Lidl-Trek maintained his excellent form at the Giro d'Italia to win stage 13 on Friday, the Italian's third stage victory.

His team worked perfectly, leading him out into the last kilometre and Milan was well placed in second as they rounded the final bend, but it looked like Fernando Gaviria would steal the win as he took to the front.

Milan, however, showed just why he is the points classification leader as he pounced to take another stage victory, with Poland's Stanislaw Aniolkowski finishing strongly in second and Phil Bauhaus third.

"I was delivered in perfect position before the sprint. Simone Consonni started his lead out from 400 metres to go," Milan said.

"It's impressive how everyone on the team was committed to the sprint finish. I'm super happy and proud of my team."

The 179-km ride from Riccione to Cento is the flattest stage of the Giro, and with Saturday bringing an individual time trial before the race heads into the mountains, this was set up for the sprinters to take another stage.

An early break by three Italian riders, Andrea Pietrobon, Manuele Tarozzi and Alessandro Tonelli managed to gain a three minute advantage, before the peloton upped the pace to reel them in with over 50 kilometres still to race.

The peloton then dropped a large group of riders, including Milan, and the Italian had to use up plenty of energy playing catch-up, but he still had the legs at the finish, for another win after previously taking stages four and 11.

"It feels great to win a third stage but there was a moment in which I was at the back of the peloton and echelons were formed, our guys did an amazing job to bring us back together," Milan said.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his firm grip on the leader's maglia rosa, and is still two minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Felipe Martinez, with Geraint Thomas 18 seconds further behind in third.

"So far, something happened in every stage of the Giro d'Italia and today was no exception," Pogacar said.

"Tomorrow I hope to have the same feelings as in the last time trial and finish very strongly."

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursMilan JonathanGaviria FernandoAniolkowski StanislawBauhaus PhilPogacar TadejMartinez Daniel FelipeThomas Geraint
Related Articles
Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four as Pogacar retains lead
Kooij pips Milan in breathless sprint to the line to win Giro stage nine
Belgian Merlier sprints to Giro stage three win with Pogacar still in pink
Show more
Road cycling
Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break
Milan beats Merlier on the line to win stage 11 of the Giro, Pogacar stays in lead
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10
Stage nine winner Olav Kooij pulls out of Giro d'Italia with illness
Tadej Pogacar salutes 'almost perfect first week' at Giro d'Italia
Pogacar reigns supreme on final climb to win Giro stage eight and extend lead
Tadej Pogacar crushes Filippo Ganna in time trial to win Giro d'Italia stage seven
Pelayo Sanchez wins Giro stage six on the gravel as Tadej Pogacar retains overall lead
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Leeds United thrash Norwich City to reach Championship play-off final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings