Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break

Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break

Alaphilippe crossing the line for victory
Alaphilippe crossing the line for victoryReuters
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe's (31) early break paid off as the Soudal Quick-Step rider bravely held off the chasers to win stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday.

The 193-km ride from Martinsicuro to Fano featured enough climbs to give a chance to those willing to risk attacking and deny the sprinters another stage win, and Alaphilippe's tactics paid off.

He joined a breakaway group which grew to 10 riders with 130 kilometres still to race, but then took off along with Mirco Maestri and the pair held off a large chasing pack behind them.

Alaphilippe celebrates on the podium after winning stage 12
Alaphilippe celebrates on the podium after winning stage 12Reuters

Maestri ran out of steam and Alaphilippe went alone with less than 15km left and with Quinten Hermans and Jhonatan Narvaez closing in, the French rider had the legs to make it to the line, with Narvaez taking second ahead of Hermans.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursAlaphilippe JulianMaestri MircoHermans QuintenNarvaez Jhonatan
