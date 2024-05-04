Narvaez outsprints favourite Pogacar to win Giro d'Italia stage one

Narvaez celebrates on the podium
Narvaez celebrates on the podium Reuters
Jhonatan Narvaez outsprinted Giro d'Italia favourite Tadej Pogacar to win Saturday's stage one 140-kilometre ride from Venaria Reale to Turin, with the Ecuadorian taking the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

Narvaez had the legs not only to follow Pogacar as he accelerated towards the finish to catch the leaders, but also beat the Slovenian to the line, with Germany's Max Schachmann taking second ahead of Pogacar.

The stage was dominated by an early break with six riders staying out front until the top of the second climb when Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Lilian Calmejane broke away on the descent.

On the final climb UAE Team Emirates pushed the pace, dropping riders along the way and pulling closer to the leading pair, ready to set up Pogacar for the stage win.

With the peloton closing in, Calmejane decided to go it alone leaving Ghebreigzabhier to be swallowed up by the chasing pack and Calmejane hung on to lead at the top to secure the King of the Mountains jersey.

Schachmann led a group of seven away from the peloton and reeled in Calmejane with 10km left to race, but Pogacar made his move with 3km to the line followed by Narvaez.

The final sprint came down to this pair along with Schachmann, and it was the Ineos Grenadiers rider who pushed hardest to reach the line, foiling Pogacar's plans, and Schachmann took second in a photo-finish.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursPogacar TadejNarvaez JhonatanSchachmann MaximilianCalmejane LilianGhebreigzabhier Amanuel
