Geraint Thomas relishing underdog status at Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas finished second at last year's Giro
Geraint Thomas finished second at last year's GiroReuters
Ineos Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas (37) said he is enjoying his underdog status at the Giro d'Italia with all eyes focused on Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar (25).

Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar, making his Giro debut, has racked up seven wins in 10 days of racing this season and is a huge favourite for this year's competition.

Thomas, who finished second at last year's Giro, said the attention on Pogacar had taken some of the weight off the other riders in the race.

"It's the Giro, a lot can go good, a lot can go bad," former Tour de France champion Thomas told reporters ahead of the May 4-26 race.

"It's a massive task for us, because Tadej is a phenomenal bike rider, probably one of the greatest ever. But you don't ever think first place has gone.

"If anything, it takes the pressure off because everyone expects him to win, they don't expect us to do anything. We're relishing the challenge."

The first stage of the Giro, a 140 km (87 miles) ride from Venaria Reale to Turin, takes place on Saturday.

