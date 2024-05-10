Tadej Pogacar crushes Filippo Ganna in time trial to win Giro d'Italia stage seven

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Tadej Pogacar crushes Filippo Ganna in time trial to win Giro d'Italia stage seven

Tadej Pogacar crushes Filippo Ganna in time trial to win Giro d'Italia stage seven

Updated
Pogacar celebrates after crossing the line
Pogacar celebrates after crossing the lineReuters
Tadej Pogacar (25) of UAE Team Emirates produced an individual time-trial masterclass to win stage seven of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, crushing the opposition on the 40.6 km route from Foligno to Perugia after Filippo Ganna (27) had set the pace.

Ineos Grenadiers' Italian rider Ganna had set a time of 52:01 and looked set to win the stage when Pogacar found himself behind after the second intermediate checkpoint, but the Slovenian made up time on the brutal climb to the finish line.

Pogacar crossed the line at 51:44, punching the air as he went 17 seconds faster than a resigned-looking Ganna to extend his overall lead and retain the Maglia Rosa.

His second stage victory of his Giro d'Italia debut was a huge statement in the general classification battle in which he extended his advantage from 46 seconds on Thursday to two minutes and 36 seconds heading in to stage eight.

It was a punishing day for Ineos Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas who slipped down to third in the standings, 10 seconds second-placed behind Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Pogacar once again looked in a class of his own as he blew away his rivals as he has done all season.

"I started a bit with an easier pace and had to get used to the TT bike and then I paced myself until the climb and then went full gas so I'm super happy with today," the UAE Team Emirates rider said.

"I knew the climb suited me and that was my advantage especially as it was quite steep."

Thomas said he "lacked it a bit" as he could only finish in 10th place -- behind teammates Ganna, American Magnus Sheffield who was third and fourth-placed Thymen Arensman.

Martinez finished eighth on the day and he and the other GC contenders will have to try and bounce back on Saturday in the 152km stage from Spoleto to Prati di Tivo -- a tough route featuring 3,850 metres of climbing.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursPogacar TadejGanna FilippoThomas GeraintSheffield MagnusMartinez Daniel FelipeArensman Thymen
Related Articles
Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four as Pogacar retains lead
Pelayo Sanchez wins Giro stage six on the gravel as Tadej Pogacar retains overall lead
Belgian Merlier sprints to Giro stage three win with Pogacar still in pink
Show more
Road cycling
Cofidis' Benjamin Thomas wins Giro stage five after breakaway holds off peloton
Vingegaard back riding outside, hopeful of being fit to defend Tour de France title
Pogacar powers into Maglia Rosa with Giro stage win despite mechanical issue
Narvaez outsprints favourite Pogacar to win Giro d'Italia stage one
Geraint Thomas relishing underdog status at Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia 2024 guide: Pogacar set to dominate a race that has lost its identity
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings