George Steinhauser solos to stage 17 win while Tadej Pogacar increases Giro lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. George Steinhauser solos to stage 17 win while Tadej Pogacar increases Giro lead

George Steinhauser solos to stage 17 win while Tadej Pogacar increases Giro lead

Updated
Steinhauser reacts as he crosses the line
Steinhauser reacts as he crosses the lineReuters
Germany's George Steinhauser (22) halted race leader Tadej Pogacar's (25) streak of stage wins at the Giro d'Italia with a solo victory after a day of incessant climbing on Thursday.

Steinhauser (EF Education–EasyPost) went alone on the first climb of the Passo Brocon with just over 30km of the 159km 17th stage remaining and continued to open up a sizeable gap over Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.

With the peloton showing no real urgency in giving chase, the Grand Tour debutant Steinhauser powered up the second climb of Passo Brocon in steady rain to take the victory.

Giro debutant Pogacar had won the 15th and 16th stages to open up a huge gap in the battle for the Maglia Rosa but resisted the urge to make it a hat-trick.

The UAE Team Emirates rider accelerated away from the main group in the final kilometres to put more distance between himself and his supposed general classification rivals.

Pogacar finished one minute and 24 seconds behind Steinhauser to push his overall lead towards eight minutes.

"Well, I really held my horses until the final so it was a really beautiful stage," Pogacar, who has dominated the race almost from the start, said.

"A little bit cold on the last descent but we stretched the legs good on the final climb."

He leads Colombia's Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 07:42 with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) eight minutes and four seconds back.

Pogacar said Saturday's penultimate stage could be his chance to rack up a sixth stage win.

"The main goal is always to keep the jersey into Rome and not do anything stupid. But there is one really nice stage, Monte Grappa close to Slovenia, we can see what happens there," the Slovenian rider said.

For Steinhauser, it was his biggest senior win.

"To be honest, I didn't really think about much, I just concentrated on the roads in front of me," he said.

"The roads were super wet and slippery so I was just in my zone. I heard on the radio and I was super nervous in the last climb and I heard at one point that he (Pogacar) was attacking but I was already 2km to go so I thought I will make it."

Thursday's 178km run to Padua takes the peloton out of the mountains and will be a day for the sprinters.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursSteinhauser GeorgPogacar TadejGhebreigzabhier Amanuel
Related Articles
Narvaez outsprints favourite Pogacar to win Giro d'Italia stage one
Tadej Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
Giro d'Italia stage shortened by snow and freezing rain after rider stand-off
Show more
Road cycling
Tadej Pogacar leaves chasing pack behind on climb to win Giro stage 15
Ganna gains time trial revenge on Pogacar to win Giro stage 14
Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three
Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break
Milan beats Merlier on the line to win stage 11 of the Giro, Pogacar stays in lead
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10
Stage nine winner Olav Kooij pulls out of Giro d'Italia with illness
Most Read
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings