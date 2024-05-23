Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

Tim Merlier pipped Jonathan Milan over the line
Tim Merlier pipped Jonathan Milan over the lineAFP
Tim Merlier (31) won the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday in a bunch sprint as Tadej Pogacar (25) held his massive lead on a quiet day for the champion-in-waiting.

Belgian Merlier pipped local hero Jonathan Milan over the line in Padova after 178 kilometres of riding to claim his second victory in this year's Giro.

Pogacar is seven minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez with three stages left as he closes in on overall victory in the Italian Grand Tour.

UAE rider Pogacar is bidding to become the first man to win both the Giro and the Tour de France since the late Marco Pantini in 1998.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursPogacar TadejMerlier Tim
Related Articles
Milan beats Merlier on the line to win stage 11 of the Giro, Pogacar stays in lead
Milan outsprints Groves to win Giro stage four as Pogacar retains lead
Belgian Merlier sprints to Giro stage three win with Pogacar still in pink
Show more
Road cycling
George Steinhauser solos to stage 17 win while Tadej Pogacar increases Giro lead
Updated
Tadej Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
Giro d'Italia stage shortened by snow and freezing rain after rider stand-off
Tadej Pogacar leaves chasing pack behind on climb to win Giro stage 15
Ganna gains time trial revenge on Pogacar to win Giro stage 14
Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three
Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Gian Piero Gasperini hails 'incredible' Atalanta history-makers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings