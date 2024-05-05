Pogacar powers into Maglia Rosa with Giro stage win despite mechanical issue

Pogacar celebrates at the finish line
Pogacar celebrates at the finish lineReuters
Race favourite Tadej Pogacar made light of a mechanical problem to blast into the lead of the Giro d'Italia with victory on the summit finish to the 161km second stage on Sunday.

The Slovenian suffered a puncture at the foot of the steep 11km climb to Santuario di Oropa but he was helped back into the group by his team mates before launching a devastating solo attack.

No one could stay with the UAE Team Emirates rider who poured on the power to win by 27 seconds and take possession of the Maglia Rosa two days into his maiden Giro.

Dani Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe) was second just ahead of Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursPogacar TadejThomas GeraintMartinez Daniel FelipeBora-HansgroheINEOS Grenadiers
