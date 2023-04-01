Primoz Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure

Primoz Roglic won this year's Giro D'Italia
Reuters
Primoz Roglic will leave the Jumbo-Visma team at the end of the current season, he told reporters before the start of the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Slovenian has been with the Dutch team since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I can definitely confirm yes, that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details as to where, after the races that I do," Roglic said in Carpi.

"So first I'm here to race, so we focus here and then do the next moves."

Roglic, a two-time winner of the Giro dell'Emilia, finished third in the recent Jumbo-Visma-dominated Vuelta a Espana, behind teammates Jonas Vingegaard and winner Sepp Kuss.

His final race with the team will be at Il Lombardia in Italy on October 7th.

