Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Itzulia Basque Country Tours
  4. Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country
Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country
Tom Pidcock last raced on the road in March at Milan - San Remo
Tom Pidcock last raced on the road in March at Milan - San Remo
Reuters
British cyclist Tom Pidcock (24) was taken to hospital after suffering a fall during a recon of the course ahead of the Tour of the Basque Country, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday.

PidcockIt has been withdrawn from the tour, the team said in a post on X.

The Yorkshire all-rounder won the men's cross-country cycling event at the Tokyo Olympics, before winning the elite cross-country titles at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2022 and the UCI World Championships last year.

The Tour of the Basque Country kicks off on Monday and concludes on April 6.

Mentions
Road cyclingINEOS GrenadiersPidcock ThomasItzulia Basque Country Tours
Related Articles
Jasper Philipsen wins fastest ever Milan-Sanremo in epic photo finish
Mathieu van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time to make history
Mathieu van der Poel hammers rivals to win Flanders triple crown
Show more
Road cycling
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Van der Poel wary of the pressure Van Aert's absence will bring at Tour of Flanders
Van Aert out of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after bad crash
Wout van Aert hospitalised as American Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Tadej Pogacar feeling better than ever ahead of Tour de France and Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas not focused on Giro-Tour double but will to win remains after patchy Volta
Impressive Pedersen defeats Van der Poel in Flanders cobbled classic
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate
Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings