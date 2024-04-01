Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country

Tom Pidcock last raced on the road in March at Milan - San Remo

British cyclist Tom Pidcock (24) was taken to hospital after suffering a fall during a recon of the course ahead of the Tour of the Basque Country, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday.

PidcockIt has been withdrawn from the tour, the team said in a post on X.

The Yorkshire all-rounder won the men's cross-country cycling event at the Tokyo Olympics, before winning the elite cross-country titles at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2022 and the UCI World Championships last year.

The Tour of the Basque Country kicks off on Monday and concludes on April 6.