Mathieu van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Paris-Roubaix Races
  4. Mathieu van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack
Mathieu van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack
Van der Poel celebrates his win
Van der Poel celebrates his win
Profimedia
Mathieu van der Poel (29) stormed to a second victory in the Paris Roubaix on Sunday after the Dutchman launched a stunning solo attack 60 km from the finish line to win his second Monument of the year following his Tour of Flanders victory last weekend.

On the 260-km "Hell of the North" route which had 29 cobblestone sectors, Van der Poel's victory by three minutes was one of the largest winning margins in years as he rode to his sixth Monuments victory, crossing the line with his arms outstretched.

Van der Poel became only the 10th rider to win both cobbled Monuments - the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix - in the same season and only the second rider to do it with the rainbow jersey after Rik van Looy in 1962.

Far behind him, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Philipsen and Nils Politt battled it out for the last two podium spots. Politt went for it early but it was Philipsen who finished second for an Alpecin-Deceuninck one-two while Pedersen was third.

Mentions
Road cyclingParis-Roubaix Racesvan der Poel MathieuPedersen MadsPhilipsen JasperPolitt Nils
Related Articles
Mathieu Van der Poel believes riders are the biggest danger in cycling
Mathieu van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time to make history
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Show more
Road cycling
World champion Lotte Kopecky sprints to Paris-Roubaix Femmes title
Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone in major crash at Itzulia Basque Country
Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country
Mathieu van der Poel hammers rivals to win Flanders triple crown
Van der Poel wary of the pressure Van Aert's absence will bring at Tour of Flanders
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea suffer damaging draw at Sheffield United, Spurs leading Forest
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings