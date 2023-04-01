Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic confirms he won't compete in Tour de France

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic confirms he won't compete in Tour de France
Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic confirms he won't compete in Tour de France
Roglic has just won his first Giro
Roglic has just won his first Giro
Reuters
The 2023 Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic will take a brief break from racing after celebrating his recent victory and will not ride the Tour de France this year, he said.

Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia in May and decided to enjoy the win by briefly stepping off the bike.

"I'm enjoying it, it's been a bunch of sweet obligations," Roglic told RTV Slovenija on Monday when he officially celebrated the victory in the capital city of Ljubljana.

That break is going to continue into the summer, meaning he won't take part in the biggest race of the year.

"I'm not going to the Tour, but I'm probably going to race Vuelta a Espana. Vuelta will most likely be my next race. I really didn't plan to do Tour de France this year," he added.

The three-times Vuelta a Espana winner added that he would also skip this year's World Championships which will take place in early August in Scotland.

"I'm too switched off right now," the Jumbo-Visma rider said.

Roglic didn't finish last year's Tour but still played a huge part in it, helping team-mate and eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard get the better of Tadej Pogacar.

Mentions
Road cyclingRoglic PrimozTour de France Tours
Related Articles
Jonas Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Tour de France title defence
Tour de France sets up anti-COVID protocol to keep riders in hotels
Injured Pogacar preparing to race in Tour de France with a brace
Show more
Road cycling
Ineos rider Sheffield out of hospital after fatal Tour de Suisse crash
German truck driver arrested over death of Italian cyclist Rebellin
Bahrain Victorious team withdraw from Tour de Suisse after Mader death
Gino Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Gino Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine during stage five of Tour de Suisse
Rootkin Gray wins third stage of Under-23 Peace Race as Huby takes overall title
Simon Dalby dominates second Peace Race stage as Antoine Huby takes overall lead
Frenchman Gautherat triumphs in the first stage of the Peace Race and remains in the lead
Pierre Gautherat pleased with his 'good effort' after winning Course de la Paix Prologue
Under-23 Peace Race in Jeseniky: The path to the top of road cycling?
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Nkunku signing, Arsenal making big moves
Belgium coach "shocked" after Thibaut Courtois skips Estonia qualifier
European Championship Qualifying roundup: France edge past Greece, Saka stars for England
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros