"It's a special day": Juanpe Lopez ready for first Tour de France

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. "It's a special day": Juanpe Lopez ready for first Tour de France
"It's a special day": Juanpe Lopez ready for first Tour de France
Juanpe López, speaking to Flashscore
Juanpe López, speaking to Flashscore
Flashscore
Juanpe Lopez (25), a cyclist from Seville with Lidl-Trek, fulfils a dream this Saturday of making his debut in the Tour de France. Mounted on his bike, about to take the start of the first stage in Bilbao, he spoke to Flashscore about his feelings before the grand depart.

"It's a special day, unique, with so many people here in San Mames, it's a day to enjoy it", said the Spanish rider, watching hundreds of fans in the vicinity of the Athletic Bilbao stadium, enjoying the moments before the start of the 2023 Tour.

And enjoyment is precisely what he advises anyone starting out in the sport. It has taken him a long time to get there, but he has also done it by having fun. "This is a dream that every child who rides a bike has. And I always give my advice to all those who strive to be professionals: enjoy what you do, day by day, and if you enjoy it, the results will come".

Interview with Lidl-Trek rider Juanpe Lopez before the first stage of the Tour de France (Bilbao-Bilbao).
Jose Luis Gual (Flashscore)

It remains to be seen whether he will have time to have a great time in this first stage, which is short and busy, with medium mountains, with passes that could be nerve-wracking for some of the favourites, and with many home riders, up to seven Basque riders, trying to shine in front of their home crowd.

That is why Juanpe Lopez considers that "it is not an easy stage, it will be for those in the general classification or for a fast rider who can save the day on the pass, but it is not easy."

Of course, if he has a chance, he will also try to attack and, who knows, to be the leader again as he did in the Giro with the maglia rosa.

"My objective? To try to see if a stage goes well, which it will, to have the chance on the day and to fight for it," he told Flashscore before focusing on the start of the Tour, the race he has always dreamed of riding.

Mentions
Road cyclingLopez Juan PedroTour de France Tours
Related Articles
Tour de France organisers ready to adapt amid riots
Five things to know before the 2023 Tour de France
Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road
Show more
Road cycling
'Hunted' Jonas Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard mindful of Pogacar's mind games
Bone broken but ambition intact for Tadej Pogacar at upcoming Tour de France
Last chance saloon as Cavendish struggles to get to grips with Tour record
Bilbao buzzing as Tour de France gets ready for thrilling race to Paris
Tom Pidcock expects more cautious Tour descents after Gino Mader's death
Egan Bernal grateful to be alive and ready for comeback at Tour de France
Pogacar and Vingegaard set for thrilling third Tour de France act amid safety concerns
Bold man Mark Cavendish targeting history as he plots Tour de France last hurrah
Ineos Grenadiers confirm Egan Bernal to make Tour de France return after two years
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool set to sign Szoboszlai, Thuram heads to Inter
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations